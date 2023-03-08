Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Up 11.5%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 14,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 50,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $633 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
