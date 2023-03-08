Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Up 11.5%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.53. Approximately 14,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 50,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $633 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42.

In related news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

