U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.92. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

