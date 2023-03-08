U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $193,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,130.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $48,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,674.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,893 shares of company stock worth $746,049 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.