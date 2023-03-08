UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,542 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Motorola Solutions worth $261,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $265.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

