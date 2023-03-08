UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Deere & Company worth $330,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

DE stock opened at $418.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.50 and a 200 day moving average of $401.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.