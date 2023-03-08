UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $243.02 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of HCA Healthcare worth $243,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after acquiring an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.