UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $298.83 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,846 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of NXP Semiconductors worth $298,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXPI stock opened at $177.40 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

