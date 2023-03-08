UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $352.81 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.80% of Centene worth $352,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.
Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $98.53.
Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
