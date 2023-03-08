UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,203 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Crown Castle worth $399,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.79. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

