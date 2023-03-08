UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.31. 3,871,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

