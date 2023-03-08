UBS Group Reiterates €6.20 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) received a €6.20 ($6.60) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.76 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.93. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($17.81).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

