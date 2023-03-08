Umee (UMEE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.91 Million

Umee (UMEE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Umee has a market capitalization of $34.91 million and $202,256.29 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umee token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Umee has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Umee Profile

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Umee Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.