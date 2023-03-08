Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 11,086 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 251.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,031,212 shares of company stock valued at $995,591,784. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

ABC stock opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.20 and its 200 day moving average is $155.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

