Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $205.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

