Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

MDLZ opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

