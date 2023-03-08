Unigestion Holding SA Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $265.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

