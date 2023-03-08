Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,050 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $163.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

