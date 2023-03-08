Unigestion Holding SA Sells 123 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,303,358,000 after buying an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total value of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,473.18 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,509.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,371.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

