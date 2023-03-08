Unigestion Holding SA Sells 4,257 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.