Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.06.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.