Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,016 shares of company stock worth $37,825,813 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $195.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

