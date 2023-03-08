Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.8% of TCI Fund Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TCI Fund Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.90% of Union Pacific worth $1,078,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, hitting $202.60. 1,171,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,480. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

