Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,116 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CWEN opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

