Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 396 Shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIVIP. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,917,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Coherent by 26.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter.

Coherent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IIVIP opened at $185.20 on Wednesday. Coherent Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $141.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.03.

Coherent Profile

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

