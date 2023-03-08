Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VMW opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15.

Insider Activity at VMware

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.