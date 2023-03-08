Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 495,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,721,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1,294.7% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 10,470,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of UEC opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 167.08 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.