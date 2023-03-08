Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,489 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

