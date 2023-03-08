uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $52,230.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $49,483.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 211,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 47,395 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.