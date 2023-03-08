United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

United Bankshares Trading Down 3.3 %

UBSI opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 388,313 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Read More

