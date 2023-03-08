United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

UFCS stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $680.44 million, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

