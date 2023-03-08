United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.90 EPS.
United Natural Foods Trading Down 33.1 %
UNFI opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $49.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.
Insider Activity at United Natural Foods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.