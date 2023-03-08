United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $3.05-3.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.90 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 33.1 %

UNFI opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

