United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBFO opened at $7.54 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $128.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 30.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

