Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $61,344.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $55,936.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $43,136.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $43,456.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $41,568.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $54,400.00.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,309. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $133.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Upstart by 85.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Upstart by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Upstart by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPST. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

