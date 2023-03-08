USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,627,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 180,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

BATS PFFD opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

