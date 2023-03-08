Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 600 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.79. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

