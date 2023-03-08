Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.09.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

