Utah Retirement Systems Buys 700 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.