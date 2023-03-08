Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

