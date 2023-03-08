Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

MPC opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

