Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Target were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Target by 171.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $162.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

