Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 500 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after acquiring an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,162,000 after purchasing an additional 434,131 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADM opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

