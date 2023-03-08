Utah Retirement Systems Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $286.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $232.97 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

