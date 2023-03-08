Utah Retirement Systems Sells 368 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $828.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $824.89 and a 200-day moving average of $791.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

