Valhi, Inc. (VHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years.

VHI opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Valhi has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Valhi by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Valhi by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valhi by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

