Valhi, Inc. (VHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years.
Valhi Stock Performance
VHI opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Valhi has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
