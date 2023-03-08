Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $11.62

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.90. Valneva shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 158 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the third quarter worth about $3,768,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

