Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$22.35 and last traded at C$22.38. 172,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 122,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.43.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.35.

