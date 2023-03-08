Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.09. 3,958,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,488,947. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

