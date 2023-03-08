Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,884. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

