Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,016,798 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.01% of Waste Management worth $5,925,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $149.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

