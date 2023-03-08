Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 138,980 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $6,392,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

